Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhushan Kumar reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success; says, “It celebrates the journey of Kartik Aaryan from a star to now a superstar”

Bhushan Kumar reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success; says, “It celebrates the journey of Kartik Aaryan from a star to now a superstar”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also marked the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika along with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri playing key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While horror comedy seems to be the flavour of the season, reaping the benefits of the same is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which has been receiving a lot of love from audiences. With the film garnering immense response at the box office as it sets the cash registers ringing, Bhushan Kumar has reacted to this immense success coming their way for the film. While he is also thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again, he has further discussed the impact of the film’s love and success on the actor’s career.

Reacting to the news of box office records being set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, producer Bhushan Kumar also revealed how it has even left behind the love and success that the second instalment of the horror franchise received. He said ‘’Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s phenomenal success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Almost touching the Rs. 200 crore mark in just one week and surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s life time numbers - just too incredible and the franchise gets bigger and bigger with every instalment. This franchise not only celebrates its unique genre but also Kartik’s journey from being a star to now superstar. This time he gave it his all and made jaws drop with his performance - taking the franchise to a completely new level. The way he entertains the audiences and gets the pulse of the masses, makes him the most loved and a superstar for a reason.”

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan as Manjulika. While audiences were excited to see the two main characters from the past two instalments come together for the first time, adding to the anticipation, the film also featured Madhuri Dixit in a key role with it also exploring Aaryan’s chemistry with Triptii Dimri for the first time. The film released in theatres during the occasion of Diwali, on November 1.

