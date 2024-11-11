Police in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district have filed a case against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and his daughter-in-law Brahmini. As per a report by IANS, the case was registered at the Maddipadu Police Station based on a complaint from a local leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Complaint Lodged by TDP Leader

The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary Ramalingam, accuses Varma of making offensive posts last year that targeted Chandrababu Naidu, then Leader of the Opposition, and his family. Varma's comments were allegedly shared as part of the promotions for his film Vyuham, which explored events surrounding the tragic death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009 and the subsequent rise of the YSR Congress Party led by Reddy's son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is now the Chief Minister.

The police have filed a case against Ram Gopal Varma under the Information Technology Act and have begun an investigation into the allegations.

RGV’s Controversial Past with the TDP

Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversies involving Chandrababu Naidu. Known for his close association with the YSR Congress, Varma has often criticized Naidu and the TDP. His earlier film, Lakshmi's NTR, portrayed the late NT Rama Rao (NTR), founder of the TDP, and his controversial relationship with Lakshmi Parvathi, as well as the political turmoil that ensued when Naidu led a revolt against NTR in 1995 to assume the role of Chief Minister.

In recent years, RGV has used social media as a platform to voice his critical stance on Naidu and his family. Apart from Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, he has also targeted actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who currently serves as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.

Escalating Tensions Amid Political Alliances

The case against Varma comes at a time of heightened political tension in Andhra Pradesh, where the TDP has allied with Jana Sena and the BJP, forming a coalition aimed at challenging the YSR Congress Party. The TDP-led coalition has taken a firm stance against social media activists associated with the YSRCP, arresting several for derogatory posts aimed at TDP and Jana Sena leaders during the YSRCP's tenure.

Varma’s conflict with the TDP is not limited to his recent social media posts. Last December, he filed an online complaint with the Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao, who allegedly offered a bounty of Rs. 1 crore on Varma’s head. Varma claimed that Rao’s threats were openly supported by certain news channels sympathetic to the TDP, which he alleged were "publicly offering monetary contracts" for violent acts.

RGV has also expressed frustration over a protest led by Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan outside his Hyderabad office, following the release of Vyuham.

