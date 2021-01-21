Bollywood Hungama

Pulkit Samrat to romance Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat stars the gorgeous Isabelle Kaif as the female lead! The entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony will witnesses Pulkit Samrat essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra.

Pulkit Samrat to romance Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Ask Pulkit about their on-screen chemistry and he quips “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together."

Speaking on Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle, he adds, “Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

Pulkit Samrat to romance Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

That's not all! The smashing duo recently shot for their Dandiya-Raas number with the celebrated choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Ganesh, who has a list of superhit songs in his kitty, says, “The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”

Titled 'Ban Piya', the song features Pulkit and Isabelle in black and gold desi costumes with 400 background dancers in traditional outfits. “It is one of my biggest songs. It looks so colourful. The way it is shot will leave people stunned while watching it on the big screen. Masterji has introduced some interesting steps, and the hook step is quite catchy.” claims Pulkit Samrat who is clearly all on board for the dance number.

Pulkit Samrat to romance Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wishes sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday; Deepika Padukone drops a comment

