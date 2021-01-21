There is a lot speculation as to why Alia Bhatt was hospitalized for a day last week. We can now tell you for sure it was nothing more serious than dehydration and exhaustion.



A source close to her latest underproduction film Gangubai Kathiawadi informs, “Alia has been working non-stop for the past two months, flying in and out of Mumbai to be on the sets of Bhansali’s film and Rajamouli’s film. She took a day off to get herself treated for exhaustion and dehydration ahead of some tough action scenes which she has to perform for Gangubai Kathiawadi. For this she needed to regain all her natural energy.”

Energy recuperated, Bhansali will now be shooting some really tough action sequences with Alia.

