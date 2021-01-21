Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2021 | 10:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

REVEALED: The real reason why Alia Bhatt was in hospital

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There is a lot speculation as to why Alia Bhatt was hospitalized for a day last week. We can now tell you for sure it was nothing more serious than dehydration and exhaustion.
 REVEALED The real reason why Alia Bhatt was in hospital

A source close to her latest underproduction film Gangubai Kathiawadi informs, “Alia has been working non-stop for the past two months, flying in and out of Mumbai to be on the sets of Bhansali’s film and Rajamouli’s film. She took a day off to get herself treated for exhaustion and dehydration ahead of some tough action scenes which she has to perform for Gangubai Kathiawadi. For this she needed to regain all her natural energy.” 

Energy recuperated, Bhansali will now be shooting some really tough action sequences with Alia.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt gets hospitalized for a day; returns to set of Gangubai Kathiawadi after getting discharged

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt gets hospitalized for…

Alia Bhatt resumes shooting for Bhansali’s…

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's…

‘No close relatives, no gifts’: Anushka…

No truth to Ranbir Kapoor's price hike

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification