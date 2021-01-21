Bollywood Hungama

Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has put together a talented cast including names like Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab, and Ayeesha Aimen for his new film India Lockdown, which he announced towards the end of 2020.

Bhandarkar is looking forward to working with this melange of actors who have made their own space in the world of entertainment, with their unique choice of content and their acting acumen. If the buzz is to be believed, the filmmaker is also set to try out a storytelling format that is different from his usual style.

As a filmmaker who is known to take leaves out of reality for his cinema, Bhandarkar has been intrigued by the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people, irrespective of strata and demographics. Through India Lockdown, he is set to explore the various facets of this fascinating subject.

There is considerable excitement for the project as Madhur is known to make realistic cinema. India Lockdown inspired by true events is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion pictures and will go on the floor next week.

ALSO READ: Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled India Lockdown

More Pages: India Lockdown Box Office Collection

