South Korean music legends PSY and BTS’ SUGA's recent collaborative single 'That That' made an impressive debut on various Billboard charts. The title track from soloist PSY’s ninth full-length album PSY 9th made it to Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, 'That That' which features and is produced by BTS’ SUGA, made its debut this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No. 80, as well as at No. 2 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts! The two latter entries mark the highest peaks on these charts for any BTS member’s solo work, as well as PSY’s first-ever entries.

On the Global 200 chart, “That That” debuted at No. 5 with 67.7 million streams and 29,600 units sold globally during its first week of release. This marks PSY’s first entry on this chart and Suga’s second, following his No. 37 peak in December with “Girl of My Dreams,” his collab with Juice WRLD. While BTS continues to hold the record for most Global 200 No. 1’s with six titles, “That That” is now the highest-charting solo project from a BTS member and the first top 10 entry.



Moreover, on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, the smash hit ranked No. 2, with 61.5 million streams and 18,800 units sold outside of the United States, which marks the first and second entry on this chart for PSY and SUGA respectively.

