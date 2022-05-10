Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer landed the film in legal trouble. Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will have a theatrical release on May 13, 2022. According to a Live Law report, an NGO called Youth Against Crime has moved the Delhi High Court over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the film’s trailer.

The Hon'ble Delhi High Court today disposed of a Public Interest litigation that sought deletion of a scene from the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The petition was disposed of off without allowing the Petitioner's prayer for the deletion of the said scene, in terms of Yash Raj Films’ statement to insert an appropriate disclaimer at the relevant portions of the scene that was the subject matter of the trailer and the Petition. Accordingly, the Film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released without any removal/cuts on the 13th of May, as scheduled.

Mr. Jayant Mehta, Senior Advocate appeared on behalf of Yash Raj Films. TMT Law Practice team led by Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, Naomi Chandra, Partner, and Sanya Dua, Senior Associate represented Yash Raj Films.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in connection with the upcoming film – Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to release on May 13, 2022.

The theme of the movie is to sensitize the viewers toward an important social message to stop female foeticide. In communicating the message, it was pivotal to show the social evil that is sought to be addressed. One of the scenes in the film, which shows the conduct of ultrasound upon the protagonist’s wife, was made the subject matter of the PIL. While the petitioner categorically admitted to the positive cause of ‘Save Girl Child’ being promoted in the film, it was however averred that such a scene may mislead the masses into thinking that pre-natal determination of sex is permissible.

As the film had already been approved by the Censor Board with the insertion of a disclaimer, which was inserted at the beginning of the film, the Hon’ble Court was hesitant to agree to the Petitioner’s prayer to remove/excise the scene altogether. As Respondent No. 4 - Yash Raj Films agreed, without prejudice to its rights and contentions, to insert the disclaimer appearing at the beginning of the film (“Pre-natal sex determination test is a punishable offense”), in the relevant scene/s as well, as the Hon'ble Delhi High Court disposed of the PIL by recording the said statement.

