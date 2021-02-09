Ambition, desire, the struggle for power, and vulnerability - common threads that run through the lives of five modern Indian women living in Mumbai, the city of dreams. Follow them as they steer their lives through obstacles in their careers and relationships, all while trying to break free from the shackles of society. Will they succumb to everything that stands in their way or will they build a bond strong enough to help them shatter barriers together and take charge? Netflix’s upcoming series Bombay Begums is about the five ambitious boss women played by Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand along with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, and Danish Husain amongst others.

Talking about the series, Creator and Director Alankrita Shrivastava said, "Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success but have many other battles to fight too. It's the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams - sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled. It's the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day."

Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond. It will premiere on International Women’s day i.e. March 8, 2021, on Netflix!

