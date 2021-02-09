Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite for the espionage thriller Tiger 3 after 2019's Bharat. As the two actors are busy completing their work commitments, the actors will be reporting to the Tiger franchise as RAW and ISI agents from March onwards. The shooting will begin at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif recently began shooting for PhoneBhoot starring SiddhantChaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She is currently in Udaipur for the schedule. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth and will soon wrap up the film with a song. As soon as both of them wrap up their projects, the makers plan to kick off Tiger 3 in March.

Since the third installment is touted to be made on a massive scale with a reported budget of Rs. 350 crores, the makers will kick off an almost a month-long schedule in Mumbai. As per a report in a tabloid, the actor will begin Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai promotions in April as Katrina Kaif is set to begin shooting for her next film. Meanwhile, the makers plan to begin the Europe schedule in June 2021.

Maneesh Sharma, who began pre-production in December 2020, is directing the third installment. YRF is planning to do a schedule of 40-45 days shooting at multiple locations in Europe. While COVID-19 cases have seen a surge in Europe, the makers are hopeful that by June, this might be in a better situation. Meanwhile, there is another option to shoot in Istanbul as well. But, a major chunk will be shot in Europe. The makers plan to shoot the movie abroad in real locations.

Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

