In the last year, many rape cases have made headlines especially the incidents that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. In the recent news, an incident occurred where a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murder in the Badaun district of UP.

Expressing concern over women's safety in this country and growing cases of rape, actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to ask, "When will this violence against women end? This is sickening to say the least. Is there no place in our country, especially in UP, where a woman is safe?"

In a separate tweet, she followed up by saying, "We seem to care as little about humans-women in particular as we do about animals. The laws against all forms of violence need to become more stringent. All this suppressed anger and frustration that permeates society is manifesting in vile, horrific ways."

As per earlier reports, the incident took place when the woman had gone to the temple to offer prayers.

