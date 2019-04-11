Bollywood Hungama
Police complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding a pillion without helmet on Love Aaj Kal 2 sets in Delhi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on her vacation in New York, may be new to the industry but  has already ran into legal troubles. The actress, who will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, was seen riding a pillion when they were shooting in Delhi during their first schedule. Kartik Aaryan was driving while she was sitting at the back waiting for the shot to begin. But, a police complaint has been filed against the actress for riding the pillion without wearing a helmet.

A video of Sara Ali Khan had gone viral with Kartik Aaryan while she was shooting in Delhi. The reports suggest that a complaint has been filed against the actress for not wearing the helmet and that the Delhi police are looking into the matter. The actress has been reportedly sent a notice which mentions that the traffic police can take action against her.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will soon begin the second schedule of the film. It is slated for February 14, 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan is living her dreamy vacation in New York

More Pages: Love Aaj Kal 2 Box Office Collection

