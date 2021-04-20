Bollywood Hungama

Olivia Colman in talks to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Marvel's Secret Invasion series for Disney+ 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Academy Award-nominated Olivia Colman is reportedly joining Marvel universe. The Crown actress is currently in talks to star in the Marvel series Secret Invasion which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The series will the next series in the Disney+ lineup.

Olivia Colman in talks to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Marvel's Secret Invasion series for Disney+ 

According to Deadline, "In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The reports suggest that Kingsley Ben-Adir of Netflix's The OA fame is starring as the villain in the upcoming series. Marvel is yet to confirm Colman's involvement in the project.

Olivia Colman has won the Academy Award for her performance in The Favourite. She is once again nominated for Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Father.

ALSO READ: Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in season 4 of The Crown, watch the teaser

