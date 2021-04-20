Academy Award-nominated Olivia Colman is reportedly joining Marvel universe. The Crown actress is currently in talks to star in the Marvel series Secret Invasion which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The series will the next series in the Disney+ lineup.

According to Deadline, "In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The reports suggest that Kingsley Ben-Adir of Netflix's The OA fame is starring as the villain in the upcoming series. Marvel is yet to confirm Colman's involvement in the project.

Olivia Colman has won the Academy Award for her performance in The Favourite. She is once again nominated for Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Father.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.