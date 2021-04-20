Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2021 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Late Wajid Khan’s wife moves Court regarding his will; says Sajid Khan changed name to Sajid-Wajid to usurp royalties

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan has moved the Bombay High Court regarding her late husband's will and has sought permanent injunction against his brother Sajid Khan and his mother. Wajid Khan who passed away last year had drafted his will in 2012. Kamalrukh Khan has claimed that Wajid had named her and their children as the only beneficiaries in his property.

Late Wajid Khan’s wife moves Court regarding his will; says Sajid Khan changed name to Sajid-Wajid to usurp royalties

Kamalrukh filed a will probate petition through Advocate Bahraiz Irani and also filed an application seeking interim reliefs. In the application, she has sought permanent injunction restraining Wajid's mother and brother from alienating her or claiming third-party rights in the property.

Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan were one of the most successful composer duo of the Hindi film industry. With a career spanning over 20 years, the brothers have accumulated a lot of wealth and property jointly as well as separately. Kamalrukh also claimed that after she got married to Wajid in 2003 under the Special Marriage Act, his family never really accepted her and her children as part of their family.

Due to problems arising from religious differences, Kamlrukh along with Wajid and their children stayed separately. However, it only led to disputes in the family with Wajid filing for divorce in 2014. In 2017, the couple signed consent terms but they did not get a decree for divorce mutually and the petition was dismissed in 2021.

Kamalrukh alleged that after Wajid's death, Sajid contacted all the societies where Wajid owned properties and informed account managers to block and ignore Kamalrukh's calls and not share any details. Kamalrukh also claimed that Sajid planned to change his name to Sajid-Wajid in order to usurp royalties and take advantage of the goodwill and contracts done under the name of the LLP. On the other hand, Sajid and his mother claimed that Wajid executed an hibanama of 2020 in which Wajid allegedly "desired to give nothing to his beloved children and the applicant (Kamalrukh)".

ALSO READ: Music composer Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna had donated kidney to late Wajid Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha receive…

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19…

Paresh Rawal takes the first dose of…

Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at the recent…

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan skips…

IT Department finds discrepancies of income…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification