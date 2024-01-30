No Entry sequel has been a subject of discussion for quite some time now and it will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.

The Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan starrer No Entry, which was directed by Anees Bazmee, was known for its impeccable comic timing. A sequel to this entertainer has been on the cards for years now and there have been several changes in the casting of the same. While earlier it was being said that the filmmaker is keen on getting the same cast yet again for the second instalment, recent reports suggest that Anees may have just changed his mind. In fact, he plans on bringing the trio of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

No Entry 2 to star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh: Report

While Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor already share a great camaraderie with each other even in real life, their chemistry as friends on screen has definitely piqued the interest of many fans. Joining this younger generation lot will be Diljit Dosanjh whose comedy timing is expected to definitely add to this interesting mix. Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story."

The source also added that the makers are keen on releasing the movie next year. “No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part,” shared the source.

It is being said that an official announcement regarding the male star cast will be made soon whereas there has been no information on the female cast who will be essaying the leading ladies in this much-awaited comedy drama.

