The last week has been eventful for everyone in the Indian Film Industry as Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a shocking announcement of a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor on Love & War. The announcement came after a public fallout between the actor and director in 2007 post the release of Sawaariya. And now, Bollywood Hungama is bringing behind-the-scenes details of what led to a reunion of Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on his own terms and conditions – fixed working hours and 270 days for shoot

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor's work and believes that he owes a successful film to the one he launched. "SLB has been keen to work with Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. He had offered him Baiju Bawra as well, but Ranbir was not excited by the idea of a period musical drama. But when SLB came to him with Love & War, Ranbir loved the script and came on board with wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While most of the actors are willing to give their right arm to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor will be working on his own terms and conditions. "Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Sawaariya was a boy and now, he is a superstar. He has put all the terms and conditions of working in the contract to ensure a civil shooting environment," the source told us further. The terms and conditions for the contract are very specific. "Ranbir has asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stick to the timelines of the shoot. The maker has promised to take the film on floors in November and wrap it by July 2025. Ranbir has other commitments from August 2025, so he has requested SLB to wrap up the film on time," shared the source, quick to add, "The other condition is to have fixed working hours. During Sawaariya, RK was subject to erratic work timing, and he doesn't want the episode to repeat again in 2024. The last condition is to ensure proper discipline on the set in all departments."

According to the source, Alia Bhatt also played a key role in sorting out the issues between husband Ranbir Kapoor and mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "She brought them together and asked the two mature individuals to put all the terms and conditions on the face in the meeting."

Love & War will go on floors in November 2024 and be released during the Christmas 2025 period.

