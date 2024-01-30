Nilkamal Sleep today announced its collaboration with the Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol to launch its latest range of mattress collection. To mark the commencement of this collaboration, Nilkamal Sleep has launched a digital film featuring Bobby Deol to bring to life the brand idea of "Thoughtfully Designed for You.”

The film showcases Nilkamal Sleep Couple Pro mattress with its feature of Zero Motion transfer. Bobby Deol can be seen grooving to his favourite music and having the time of his life while his partner sleeps undisturbed, thus highlighting the key benefit of zero motion transfer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Commenting on the collaboration, Eashan Parekh, Head Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “Our curated range of mattresses are thoughtfully designed to address the unique sleep needs of individuals, providing unparalleled comfort and support for restful nights. Bobby’s personality and lifestyle completely resonates with our brand and product philosophy, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him. These 2 films give out the message in a very entertaining way while staying true to Brand tonality and Bobby’s stardom.”

On the film front, Bobby Deol trended for his role as the abusive and aggressive Abrar Haq in Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, among others. The film released on December 1, 2023. In his pipeline, he has second instalment of the 2007 film Apne, where Bobby will share the screen with his family members – his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. Adding to the familial connection, the film will also feature the presence of Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. Bobby Deol is also set to feature in the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son Shah Rukh Khan.

