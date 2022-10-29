Anees Bazmee had confirmed in April this year that Salman Khan is serious about making the sequel of No Entry.

Fans have been eager to learn more about No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to the 2005 film No Entry, ever since it was announced. However, a recent media report claiming that Salman Khan has decided to opt-out of the project left many fans heartbroken. While the actor is yet to make a public comment on the matter, director Anees Bazmee has broken his silence.

Anees Bazmee breaks silence on rumours of Salman Khan opting out from No Entry Mein Entry

For the unversed, according to a report by Times of India, not one but Salman walked out of the project because of many reasons. To get a response from the director on the same, the publication reached out to Bazmee. Reacting to the report, he said, “I'm reading about the No Entry Mein Entry speculations and all this is news to me.”

The renowned filmmaker further added, “If Salman Bhai is willing to do the film, we will make it. If he doesn't want to do it, we will not do it. I am waiting for his call. Whenever I meet him I'll ask him what to do about the film.” Well, Bazmee’s reaction doesn't clear the air on whether the film will get made without Salman or not.

Talking about the report claiming Khan walked out of the project, it stated that Salman wanted to handle the entire production. However, it is a known fact that Boney Kapoor has had an entire production set-up for several years. Coming to the second reason, Salman wanted perpetual rights, which means he would own the negative and the IPR of the franchise hereafter. And lastly, he wanted the digital and satellite rights all to himself.

The sequel of the film was confirmed by Anees during his conversation with India Today in April this year. He had informed that Salman is very serious and the team will start working on it very soon.

