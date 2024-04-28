The firing incident at Galaxy Apartment has been undergoing significant developments lately. Initially, the Mumbai police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after he is accused of being the man behind the recent attack on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Now, recent reports reveal that the authorities have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the incident.

Salman Khan-Firing Case: Mumbai police charges suspects under MCOCA, reveals reports

Following the firing incident outside his apartment in Mumbai, multiple investigative teams have been actively pursuing leads. After earlier reports suggested the Mumbai police have named two suspects Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, recently two alleged arms suppliers were identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, in connection to the case. As per reports from ANI, all of them have been charged under MCOCA. Officers were quoted in the recent report where they confirmed the developments in the case and added, “All accused have been booked under Sections 3(1)(2), 3(1)(3), and 3(1)(4) of MCOCA,”.

Subsequently, after Anmol Bishnoi purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post, law enforcement authorities issued another Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. Furthermore, with the gathering of substantial evidence, Lawrence Bishnoi has been designated as the primary suspect in the case, despite his imprisonment.

Following the arrest of the accused, law enforcement authorities have also made a few other breakthroughs in the investigation which includes discovering a firearm and live cartridges in the Tapi River in Gujarat, along with footprints of one of the suspects, Vicky, which were also traced during their attempt to flee to Bhuj, Gujarat.

Besides these, the Delhi Crime Branch officials also reportedly conducted a three-hour long interrogation of Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta with their custody being extended from April 25 to April 29. Meanwhile, as per reports from ANI, the Esplanade Court in Mumbai has granted Mumbai Crime Branch custody of both arms suppliers until April 30.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Ayat sharing this adorable mamu-bhanji moment at Ruslaan premiere is unmissable

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.