As we step into the new normal, Zee TV resumed shoots of its popular shows and reconnected its audiences with the journeys of their beloved characters. Kundali Bhagya, which has been the top-most show of the Indian Television industry, also offered a rather interesting twist to its viewers after its comeback. The wedding drama in Karan (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (played by Shraddha Arya) lives kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Now the audiences are in for some added drama with the entry of Ankit Gupta who is all set to create an uproar in the life of the audience’s beloved PreeRan (as they are fondly addressed) in the upcoming episodes.

Kundali Bhagya will see the introduction of Prithvi’s (played by Sanjay Gagnani) younger brother Pawan, this coming week and if he will take the Luthra family by storm. Versatile actor Ankit Gupta has bagged this cameo role on the show. Like Prithvi, this new character is also grey, and we are sure the audience will be surprised after this handsome hunk enters the show and causes nuisance for the widely adored jodi of Karan and Preeta by teaming up with Sherlyn and Mahira.

Talking about his entry, Ankit Gupta shared, “I feel immensely blessed that I am a part of such a popular show on TV. This is the first time I am collaborating with Zee TV and I’m beyond excited. Stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya indeed comes with its own set of responsibilities and I hope I’m able to live up to that. As an actor I’m looking forward to playing the role of Pawan. Though the character is on the grey side, I’m quite ecstatic as I have always wanted to play a slightly negative character as it provides me with a lot of opportunity to play around and demonstrate my acting prowess. I’m really looking forward to my entry and I hope I can keep the audience at the edge of their seats after creating havoc in Karan and Preeta's life.”

