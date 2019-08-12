Move afoot to ban Mika from all Indian recordings after his Karachi performance

In a shocking disregard for public sentiments singer Mika Singh trouped off too Karachi with his band and performed at the wedding off a Pakistani billionaire’s daughter’s wedding. Understandably there is widespread outrage amongst Indians for what is clearly an insensitive and seditious surrender to avarice.

It seems Mika is all set to pay a very heavy price for his unforgivable transgression. Bollywood has decided to ban Mika en masse. Speaking on behalf of the Hindi film industry, Ashoke Pandit lashed out angrily, “Does this man have no conscience? Does he know the ‘s’ of ‘sensitivity’? Or is it all money money money in his greedy head? Doesn’t he see what the nation is going through vis a vis its relations with Pakistan ? How could he even think of performing in Pakistan at a time like this, and that too at a wedding of a relative of someone as controversial as Pervez Musharraf?”

Ashoke wonders about Mika’s sanity. “He needs help. Who gave him and his troupe the visa to go to Pakistan at a time like this? There must be a serious inquiry into this aberration.”

In the meanwhile a move is afoot to ban Mika from all recordings, live performances, playback singing etc. in Bollywood. Says Ashoke, “All the film federations and producers’ associations are meeting on Monday evening to arrive at a unilateral decision about Mika Singh. Henceforth he will be banned from all professional activity in India. Maybe he can shift to Pakistan to pursue his career. Yahan toh unka waqt khatam ho gaya (his time is over in India).”

