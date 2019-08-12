Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Sharma to begin shoot for sports biopic with Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker Amit Sharma is all set to roll out his next film with Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film is a sports biopic on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Amit Sharma who helmed the 2018 film Badhaai Ho as director, co-writer and co-producer won the award for the Best Popular film providing wholesome entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled project will trace the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

Syed Abdul Rahim was born in 1909 in the city of Hyderabad. He was appointed the head coach of the Indian football team in 1950. The very next year, Syed led the team to a gold win at Asian Games 1951, thus proving his mettle. In the next few years, he and his team won several international tournaments.

But it was the Indian football team’s game at the Melbourne Olympics of 1956 that grabbed everyone’s attention towards the team. The team defeated Australia to reach the semi-finals. Though they lost the semi-finals, it is considered as the biggest achievement of India in football. In the 1962 Asian Games, Syed Abdul Rahim who was battling cancer guided his team to win the finals.

The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor. The producer said that he was amazed that not many are aware of Rahim and his contribution to Indian football. He hopes that the film inspires youngsters to play football and one day help India win the World Cup.

