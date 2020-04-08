Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2020 | 9:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Milap Zaveri hoping Satyameva Jayate 2 will begin on schedule, has cracked the theme for third part

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In October 2019, it was announced that Satyameva Jayate 2 is happening with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. The movie, to be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, was supposed to go on floor in April end this year considering it's scheduled for Gandhi Jayanti release.

Milap Zaveri hoping Satyameva Jayate 2 will begin on schedule, has cracked the theme for third part

Due to the novel Coronavirus, many production houses have pushed their releases, due to nationwide lockdown, TV and film productions have been halted. So this raises the question about Satyameva Jayate 2's fate and whether the makers will consider moving the release date ahead. Director Milap Zaveri spoke to a daily stating that they were supposed to start the schedule in April. They are hoping that as soon as things get back to normal, they'll begin the shooting. He said that they are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping they stick to the Gandhi Jayanti release date.

The filmmaker said that the date is set for October 2 and so far, they have not pushed it ahead. He said that even if they start the shooting in May, they'll be on schedule.

Meanwhile, Milap Zaveri has already cracked the theme for the third part and it will be fighting the corruption.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on October 2, 2020.

ALSO READ: John Abraham’s TRIPLE role in Satyameva Jayate 2? Milap Zaveri clarifies

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

”If your conscience is in the right place…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification