Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2020 | 9:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Country singer John Prine passes away at the age of 73 due to Coronavirus complications

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Country folk singer and songwriter John Prine passed away on April 7 at the age of 73. The musician died due to complications from COVID-19 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Country singer John Prine passes away at the age of 73 due to Coronavirus complications

In the month of March, John Prine was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus. "This is hard news for us to share,” his family wrote in a statement on March 26. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Fiona Whelan Prine, his wife of 23 years, was also diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in March. She had also been updating the fans over John Prime's health. On April 2, in her latest Instagram post, she revealed that she could not be in the hospital with her husband in order to keep everyone safe. “As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday,” she wrote. “He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics.”

She thanked everyone for the support. “It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time,” she wrote. “John loves you and I love you too.❤️."

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

”If your conscience is in the right place…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification