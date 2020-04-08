Country folk singer and songwriter John Prine passed away on April 7 at the age of 73. The musician died due to complications from COVID-19 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

In the month of March, John Prine was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus. "This is hard news for us to share,” his family wrote in a statement on March 26. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Fiona Whelan Prine, his wife of 23 years, was also diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in March. She had also been updating the fans over John Prime's health. On April 2, in her latest Instagram post, she revealed that she could not be in the hospital with her husband in order to keep everyone safe. “As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday,” she wrote. “He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics.”

She thanked everyone for the support. “It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time,” she wrote. “John loves you and I love you too.❤️."