The Plot, an eight-episode limited series, lands with Disney’s Onyx Collective following a highly competitive bidding war. Oscar and Emmy winner Mahershala Ali will be starring in this psychological thriller series.

According to Deadline, the series is produced by Endeavor Content and will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Ali will also executive produce the series alongside Mimi Valdés and Amatus Karim Ali through their Know Wonder production company, which recently produced Swan Song that received much critical acclaim.

The Plot is an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz, whose book You Should Have Known was adapted into HBO’s The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Described as a gripping cat and mouse story, The Plot centers on a struggling author Jake (Ali) who is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career. When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life irrevocably. Now, someone knows his secret and is threatening him…and we will see just how far Jake will go to protect himself and the life he’s built.

The showrunner for The Plot will be Abby Ajayi, whose previous credits include Inventing Anna and How to Get Away with Murder. Ajayi shared that she's 'thrilled to be adapting Jean's brilliantly compelling and thrilling novel, which hooked [her] from its opening pages.'

"From the start, I knew that the peerless Mahershala Ali would be the perfect Jake. I'm excited by the nuance, the humanity, and the complexity he'll bring to the role." she said.

“Going on this journey with Layne, Kristen and the teams at Know Wonder and Endeavor Content has been a dream. The icing on the cake is finding our home with Tara Duncan at Onyx.” she further added.

