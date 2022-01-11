India has witnessed a rapid spread in the COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks with an added threat of the Omicron variant. Several celebrities from the film industry have also been testing positive for the virus. Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who is also the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Sussanne took to her social media handle to inform that she has tested positive for the virus. Sussanne shared a picture of her flexing her arm muscle in a mirror selfie and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”

Meanwhile, Sussanne had wished Hrithik on his birthday on Monday (January 10) with a video of his best moments with their kids. Calling Hrithik the best dad ever, she wrote along with the video, “Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals”.

