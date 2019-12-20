Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.12.2019 | 7:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today morning filmmaker Luv Ranjan confirmed that his next venture would feature Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. If that wasn’t all, Ranjan also announced on social media that the film would release in March 2021. Now, we hear that the said film is being presented by T-Series and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2020.

Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

Commenting on the same, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, “Yes T-Series is presenting Luv Ranjan’s directorial that stars Ranbir and Shraddha, and we are looking to go on floors soon.” Further talking about the film, when we asked Bhushan Kumar for details about the rest of the cast he added, “Right now this is it. As for the rest of the cast, another announcement will be made later detailing the same.”

While the untitled Luv Ranjan directorial will release in March 2021, it will not be the first collaboration between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Luv Ranjan. In fact, the two have jointly developed the Mohit Suri directorial Malang and will also work together on the Chupke Chupke remake starring Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, to release on March 26, 2021

More Pages: Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor…

Disha Patani to return with a song in Tiger…

EXCLUSIVE: Will HRITHIK ROSHAN and DEEPIKA…

Ajay Devgn turns down Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big…

Ajay Devgn speaks on petition filed against…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification