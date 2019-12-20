Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.12.2019 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, to release on March 26, 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s happening. Before Luv Ranjan’s collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn goes on floor, the Sanju actor has already signed his next film with Luv. The actor will be starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an upcoming film. Without revealing any plot details or the genre, the announcement was made on Friday morning that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be coming together for the first time on the big screen. The project will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, to release on March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next starring Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated sci-fi drama Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is supposed to release during summer 2020. Another big project Ranbir is a part of is YRF’s period action drama – Shamshera which will also release in 2020. He has another project with Luv Ranjan and reuniting with Raajneeti actor Ajay Devgn but no announcement has been made on its release date.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has two big films as now in 2020 – Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza and Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt steal hearts in this adorable music video

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification