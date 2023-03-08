Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR is an entertaining ride that boasts of not just fine performances and expert direction.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR is a love story between two young and modern individuals. Rohan Arora aka Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor) resides in Delhi with his family. Although he handles his family business, out of passion, he also has a secret profession. He helps those who want to break up in such a manner that they don't come across as villains. His best friend Manu Dabas (Anubhav Singh Bassi) is all set to get married to his girlfriend, Kinchi (Monica Chaudhary). Both head to Spain for a bachelor trip of sorts and Mickey also accompanies them. Kinchi's friend Tinni aka Nisha Malhotra (Shraddha Kapoor) also joins the trio. Mickey falls crazily in love with Tinni. Tinni initially decides to have a fling with Mickey. But seeing how serious Mickey is for her, she also falls for him and they begin a romantic relationship. Once they are back in India, Mickey introduces Tinni to his family as he intends to marry her. And from here on, problems arise. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Luv Ranjan's story is entertaining and yet makes an important comment about the problems faced by today's youth. Luv Ranjan and Rahul Mody's screenplay is contemporary and smartly written. In fact, some of the developments in the second half will leave viewers stunned as it boasts of some never-before-seen moments. Luv Ranjan and Rahul Mody's dialogues are sharp and funny. A few one-liners and monologue-style dialogues leave the desired impact.

Luv Ranjan's direction is praiseworthy. The filmmaker has clearly evolved as a storyteller and this is evident at several points in the film. He knows the art of giving audiences a fun time and also making their eyes moist. It’s also great to see that he didn't give out the plot of the film. Hence, audiences would not know where the film is heading.

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR starts on a high note, with the entry of Mickey. The scenes thereafter are strictly okay. The film then picks up only with the entry of Tinni. The scenes of the romance between Mickey and Tinni are cute and will be liked. But the film goes to another level once Tinni meets Mickey’s family. The issues that stem from hereon are convincingly shown. The intermission point is terrific and it promises that the second half will be a mad ride. And thankfully, that’s what happens. The second half is riddled with some superb dramatic moments that bear the traditional Luv Ranjan stamp. At the same time, a few scenes are quite touching like Mickey and Tinni hugging while secretly crying, the engagement sequence, and the showdown between the two characters in the pre-climax. The finale is hilarious and Luv has given a nice twist to the conventional airport scene template.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Official Trailer | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Speaking of performances, Ranbir Kapoor is in superb form. He has dabbled in romcoms before but here, he’s in a different zone. And he shines in the emotional sequences, Performance-wise, Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely first-rate and a revelation. This was a very challenging role and Shraddha manages to pull it off successfully. As always, she looks her hottest best. Anubhav Singh Bassi is lovely as the sidekick and has an important part to play. Monica Chaudhary is passable. Dimple Kapadia (Mickey's mother Renu) is adorable, especially in the second half. Boney Kapoor (Mickey's father Ramesh) is underwhelming. A lot was expected from his casting but sadly, he doesn’t have much to do. Hasleen Kaur (Mickey's sister Minny) leaves a mark. Inayat Verma (Mickey's niece Sweetu) is cute and raises laughs in some scenes. The same goes for Jatinder Kaur (Mickey's grandmother). Rajesh Jais (Tinni's father), Ayesha Raza (Tinni's mother), Amber Rana (Mickey's brother-in-law Ashish) and Rahul Vohra (Tinni's uncle) are wasted. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha are great in their respective special appearances.

Pritam's music is of the chartbuster variety. 'Tere Pyaar Mein' is catchy and well-shot. 'Show Me The Thumka' is energetic while 'Pyaar Hota Kaayi Baar Hai' comes at a great point in the film. 'O Bedardeya' is moving. The title song is okay while 'Maine Pi Rakhi Hai' and 'Jaadoo Hi Lage Zindagi' are also well-tuned. Hitesh Sonik's background score is exhilarating.

Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography is splendid. The locales of Spain, especially, are well shot. Shashank Tere, Dipankar Dasgupta and Manini Mishra's production design is rich. In fact, the film has a very first-class look and it adds to its appeal. Samidha Wangnoo's costumes are glamorous, especially the ones worn by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. VFX is damn good. Akiv Ali and Chetan Solanki's editing could have been sharper.

On the whole, TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR rests on fine performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Luv Ranjan’s expert direction, chartbuster music, and a plot that today’s youth will be able to relate to. At the box office, it will strike a chord with its target audience and emerge as a hit.