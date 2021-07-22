Bollywood Hungama

Kriti Kharbanda was scared that she might get married for real and prohibited the pandit from reciting the real mantras

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to entertain everyone with their comedy film 14 Phere directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios. The two lovers want to get married to each other and are attempting to convince their parents. While shooting the wedding sequence actress Kriti Kharbanda was afraid that they might end up getting married for real and thus asked the pandit to recite some gibberish instead of real mantras. 

She was extra careful as they might get forcibly married. They used all the tactics in the world to avoid getting married in real life as the wedding scene was shot multiple times in the movie.

Actor Vikrant Massey will play Sanjay Lal Singh and actress Kriti Kharbanda will essay the role of Aditi in the film. 14 Phere also has a supporting cast composed of Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, Yamini Das, Vineet Kumar, Priyanshu Singh, Manoj Bakshi, Govind Pandey, and Sumit Suri. The movie is all set to release on 23rd July 2021 on ZEE5. 

