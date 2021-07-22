South Korean group BTS is releasing a remix of their latest single, ‘Permission To Dance’. The remix version will drop on July 23, 2021, at 9:30 am IST.

In a statement released on Weverse by BigHit Music, it said, “Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’ has reached the top of the chart for its first-week thanks to the support from all fans. To express our gratitude to fans who always connect to the music of BTS and send them your love, we have prepared a remix version of ‘Permission to Dance’.”

‘Permission to Dance (R&B Remix)’ is a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility whose minimalistic synth sounds will make you focus even more on the vocals.

From July 23 onwards, BTS and YouTube will start ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge through Saturday, August 14, exclusively on YouTube Shorts. BTS is inviting the world to dance along with them to their new track, 'Permission to Dance', for the first-ever worldwide dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, following its global expansion. Starting this Friday, anyone from across the globe can create a 15-second YouTube Short right from the YouTube mobile app, replicating the core dance moves from the music video. The dance moves for this challenge are the “International Sign” gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning ”Joy,” “Dance” and “Peace”.”. As the 'Permission to Dance' lyrics encourages listeners to move to the rhythm of their heartbeat, BTS is bringing the world together again with this special dance and inviting people to add their own style to their YouTube Shorts creations.

‘Permission to Dance’ is BTS’ latest single to top the Billboard Hot 100, replacing their own song 'Butter' at the summit. The song marks BTS’ fifth No. 1 in a span of 10 months and two weeks, making them the fastest to accumulate five leaders since Michael Jackson in 1987-88. This week, BTS also topped YouTube's Global Top Artists Chart and YouTube's Global Top Songs Chart with ‘Permission to Dance’.

