Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the late hours of July 19 in a pornography-related case. He is currently in police custody till July 23. Actress Poonam Pandey allegedly confessed to having earlier linked to the soft porn case and said that Raj Kundra was the one who brought her to the adult industry.

Poonam Pandey reportedly filed a police complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 and subsequently registered a case at the Bombay High Court against him for fraud and theft. According to Poonam, she had a contract with Raj Kundra's firm Armsprime Media in March 2019. The firm dealt with several types of apps and Poonam was one of the clients of Raj's firm. Poonam and Raj agreed upon a certain percentage of the revenue generated by the app to be given to her. However, she saw disparities in revenue sharing and hence, decided to terminate the contract. Poonam Pandey in her complaint has stated that her pictures and videos are illegally been used by Raj Kundra and his associates even after the termination of her contract.

Now, after the arrest of Kundra, Poonam Pandey spoke in length about how Kundra allegedly threatened her and leaked her number with objectionable messages. Talking to a leading daily, Poonam said that she was forced and threatened to sign a contract which stated that she has to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else they will leak all of her personal stuff.

Poonam said that when she decided to terminate her contact they leaked her number with messages like, “Call me now, I will strip for you” on the app. After the leak, Poonam said she received thousands of calls at odd hours asking for explicit services. She said that she received pornographic images and videos and even left her home in fear of something bad will happen to her.

