The Kerala Story press conference: Director Sudipto Sen BREAKS silence on criticism that the film shows Muslims in bad light: “We were not here to do the balancing act; we have actually done service to the Islamic religion”

The Kerala Story has emerged as a surprise blockbuster at the box office. The shocking content of the film has led to polarized reactions. While many applauded the makers for attempting to throw light on the topic of forced conversion, many felt that it tries to show the Muslim community in a bad light. At the press conference of the film held in Mumbai, director Sudipto Sen was asked about how there’s not a single Muslim character in the film who’s shown positively. The journalist also raised concerns about the walls of the characters being pasted with inflammatory posters.

The Kerala Story press conference: Director Sudipto Sen BREAKS silence on criticism that the film shows Muslims in bad light: “We were not here to do the balancing act; we have actually done service to the Islamic religion”

Sudipto Sen replied, “The film is not about any religion. It is about three girls, and they represent the suffering of thousands of girls. We were not here to do the balancing act, that thoda Hinduon ko accha dikha de, thoda Musalmanon ko accha dikha de. We wanted to tell the story the way it happened. Each and every word being spoken and each and every visual being shown in the film are correct.”

Sudipto Sen continued, “The sinister plan of terrorism has been watched across the world and not just in India. Europe, Australia and America are suffering. But in other countries, the opposition and the ruling party are together against terrorism. Unfortunately, in my country, it is said that terrorism has no religion but when it comes to Kerala, as soon as we start talking about terrorism, immediately people start talking about religion. I am sure you know how terrorists misuse religion. So, I think that we have actually done service to the Islamic religion (as we have educated) people that your religion is being misused. We have also done service to the nation and to these girls.”

Sudipto Sen further said, “Every patriotic Indian should go and see the film to know that we are in danger. The iconography that you see in the film is deliberately used. The radicalization of Kerala has reached dangerous levels.”

Also present at the press conference were producer Vipul Shah and actors Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. Moreover, 26 women from Aarsha Vidya Samajam, Kerala also graced the press conference. The makers claimed that they were brainwashed similarly to the characters in The Kerala Story.

Also Read: SCOOP: The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen offered a film on radicalization of boys

More Pages: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.