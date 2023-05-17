The Delhi High Court has directed Twitter to disclose the basic subscriber information, such as e-mails, IP addresses, and phone numbers, of users who are allegedly sharing clips of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. This order comes as a result of a lawsuit filed by the film's producer, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd, seeking to block unauthorised broadcasting of the film's content and clips.

HC directs Twitter to disclose details of users leaking Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s content

The counsel representing the plaintiff alleged that five accounts on Twitter were sharing infringing material and claimed that those responsible for the leaks had access to the company's system. In light of this, they requested the disclosure of information regarding the users of these accounts. Upon this, Justice C Hari Shankar ordered, “The court directs defendant no 2 (Twitter) to provide information of the accounts with advance service to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action.”

For the unversed, in April, the court had restrained various rogue websites and internet service providers from copying, recording, displaying, or releasing any stills, songs, audio, and video clips related to Jawan without a proper licence. Additionally, YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit were directed to immediately block and remove any infringing content referred by the production house. The interim order aims to prevent the unauthorised dissemination of copyrighted material and protect the rights of the film's producer.

It highlights the court's efforts to curb online piracy and ensure that intellectual property rights are respected in the digital realm. The case weighs the importance of copyright protection in the entertainment industry and the measures taken by the court to enforce these rights. The disclosure of subscriber information by Twitter will assist in identifying and taking appropriate action against those involved in the unauthorised sharing of the film's content.

