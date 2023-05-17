Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve’s supernatural drama Tumbbad garnered positive reviews and earned accolades at the box office as well. The film starred Sohum Shah, who also produced the film, along with Jyoti Malshe, Mohammad Samad, Dhundiraj Prabhakar, Anita Date and Ronjini Chakraborty.

EXCLUSIVE: We wish to make Tumbbad 2 and 3, reveals Sohum Shah

Over the last few years, the talk about Tumbbad’s sequel has been making rounds. But Sohum Shah has now revealed that they don’t wish to stop at the sequel. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “We really wish to make Tumbbad 2 and 3.”

But he made it clear that the sequel is still in its initial stage. “It is not being made right now,” said Shah. “It is being written. It has been five years since Tumbbad released. We are trying but we haven’t cracked an idea till now. Definitely we would like to make Tumbbad 2. But we don’t wish to make it just because the first film did well. We should feel that the story is of the level of the first film. It should do justice (to the first film). When you receive so much love from people, it becomes your responsibility.”

Tumbbad was an unusual subject told and presented in a different way. Despite that, Shah was sure it would work. “I was expecting this (it to do well) because we knew what we were making was very different and new. That’s why I gave seven years of my life to this film. I said no to a lot of work. We started in 2012 and the film released in 2018. There was always this faith and hope that this will work,” he said.

Off late, Shah has been receiving rave reviews for his work in the recently released web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruckika Oberoi, the show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

