On Monday, May 8, Excel Entertainment has announced Vishal Ramchandani as the company's new CEO. Vishal, who has been with Excel since 2008, has served the company as their Business Head since 2018.

Talking about his career, an MBA by academic qualification, Vishal started in films as a Marketing Professional at Excel Entertainment. In the past, Vishal has led award-winning marketing campaigns for films such as Fukrey, Baar Baar Dekho, Gold, and Gully Boy. Within five years of joining the company, he was entrusted with the duties of heading Excel's marketing division in 2013.

In a statement given by the company, they have appreciated the role played by Vishal as the Business Head, saying, “Vishal played a pivotal role in transforming Excel Entertainment from a creative production house to a studio that self-funds, markets and distributes their films. Under his leadership, the company branched into associating with diverse content such as KGF, which became a nationwide blockbuster. His vision as the Business Head amplified the growth of Excel by expanding into different verticals such as leading a talent division, carrying out co-production deals, as well as facilitating new media ventures and Pan-India films.”

“Vishal's business and marketing acumen, combined with solid industry relationships, has made him a key Producer in the company. His efforts in building Excel Entertainment's brand over the last decade have been pivotal in the company's success. With his appointment as CEO, Vishal aspires to transform the company into a leading global creative studio,” added the statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Vishal said, "I am thrilled and humbled to take on the role of CEO at Excel Entertainment, a company that has been my home for the past 15 years. I am excited to build upon the company's legacy of creative excellence and innovation. I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team to drive forward our vision for the future. With our planned expansion across verticals and the goal of transforming Excel into a global creative studio, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment so as to bring exceptional content to audiences worldwide."

