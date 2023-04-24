Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced the release date of his upcoming hard-hitting social drama The Kerala Story. The film, which stars Adah Sharma in the lead, will be releasing in theatres on May 5. The movie is a sharp take on the global terror outfit ISIS and their activities in the Indian state of Kerala.

Throwing more light on the film’s subject, a statement from the makers said, “The Kerala Story is based on a human tragedy as it unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who are converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Directed by award winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film is a heart-breaking tale of women who are victims of this conspiracy that isn’t just limited to Kerala or India, the director had earlier stated that it was his patriotic duty to expose the manner in which thousands of girls were converted and trafficked abroad.”

At the end of 2022, the makers of The Kerala Story brought out the teaser of the film which created a controversy as it face allegations of showing inaccurate events. At that time, Shah had reacted on the same in a chat with Mid-Day and said, “We are making a film on a big tragedy. If I feel that I want to tell this story as a filmmaker, then, discussion on whether I am pro-establishment or not will only reflect an individual’s point of view. As a filmmaker, I only think of the story that touches my heart and moves me enough to want to narrate it.”

The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Shah who is the producer, creative director and the co-writer of the film.

