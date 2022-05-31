Kartik Aaryan has been riding on cloud nine ever since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released as the actor has been creating various records ever since, from delivering the biggest opening weekend to crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark in just 9 days. Post the release of the film and the success, reports have been stating that the actor has hiked his fees. Now, refuting the same, the actor recently said that these rumours are untrue.

Kartik Aaryan refutes report of fee hike post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success – “Promotion hua hai, increment nahi”

Taking to Twitter, the actor directly responded to a report that mentioned the fee hike. He said, “Promotion hua hai life mein/ Increment nahi ????/ Baseless.”

Recently, on being asked about such success of the film, Kartik shared, "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years, secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love- the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts."

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now out, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

