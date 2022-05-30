Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unarguably the family entertainer of the year. Becoming the second film of producer and actor Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, it marks their second Rs. 100 crore film after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film, produced by Bhushan and Murad Khetani, also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. The cast has all reasons to be flying high as the film raked in over Rs. 100 crores in less than 10 days since the release of the film.

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to host success bash for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as film enters Rs. 100 crore club

Now, to celebrate the milestone, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani will host a success bash. The event will take place on Monday, May 30 in Mumbai and many big names are expected to be in attendance for the celebrations.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has an array of line-up like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will star in Jugjugg Jeeyo next, Govinda Mera Naam and RC 15.

