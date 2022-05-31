The trailer of Aamir Khan's much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha has been released and it is the hottest topic of conversation in the country today. With the trailer of the forthcoming release garnering 62M views in just 24 hours, Laal Singh Chaddha has taken the cinema world by storm.

It is said that the Aamir Khan starrer will pull the audience back to the cinemas and will play a crucial role in revamping the box office from the post-pandemic trauma.

Post the release of the trailer at the T-20 finale, Laal Singh Chaddha is being praised nationwide. Not many people are aware that Laal Singh Chadda is Aamir Khan’s 14-year-long labor of love and the actor has given his heart and soul to the film. After a decade-long of hard work, persistence, and patience, the film is now ready to serve its audience with its simplicity and serenity.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, was played in the IPL finale and several people watched it live on Monday. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, the film is set to release in 2022

