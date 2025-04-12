comscore
Kartik Aaryan to have a double role in Nagzilla; to be the hero & villain like SRK in Jawan?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan to have a double role in Nagzilla; to be the hero & villain like SRK in Jawan?

Kartik Aaryan to have a double role in Nagzilla; to be the hero & villain like SRK in Jawan?
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan is among the most celebrated young actors of Hindi Cinema and has a line-up, that is expected to strike big at the box office. While he is all set to appear next with Anurag Basu as director, he will follow it up with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Mera Tu Meri and Nagzilla, both produced by Karan Johar. The young hero is being offered Rs. 50 crore by the producers, which is a statement of him cementing his position.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report the title Nagzilla to our viewers, and now, we have one more exciting update on Nagzilla. Reliable sources confirm that Nagzilla will feature Kartik Aaryan in a double role. "Nagzilla is a hilarious take on the human v/s snake conflict, and the biggest twist stems from the USP of Kartik Aaryan in a double role. Much like SRK in Jawan, the two Kartik characters will be on the edge of being a hero and villain, but with a comical twist," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to our source, Nagzilla is funnier than all the Fukrey films put together, and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is all set to embark on the most ambitious and exciting journey of his career as a director. "The film is being developed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba with producer Mahaveer Jain, who then partnered with Karan Johar to bring it to the spectacle. The team is all set to start shooting from September once Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is wrapped," the source tells us further.

Nagzilla goes on floors in September and will be released in the second half of 2026

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain, and Karan Johar’s next titled Naagzilla; all set to begin in September

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

