In a thrilling fusion of cultures and sounds, Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo’s electrifying track ‘Snake’ has claimed the #1 spot on the UK British Asian Music Charts, signaling a major global milestone for the cross-continental duo. Blending global pop energy with Latin heat and Middle Eastern flair, ‘Snake’ is a genre-bending powerhouse. Its hypnotic rhythm, high-voltage visuals, and viral dance hooks have taken social media by storm, racking up over 130 million views across platforms and igniting dance trends worldwide.

Nora Fatehi, known for her dynamic screen presence and international appeal, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans. “Thank you for all the love on Snake,” she wrote, celebrating the chart-topping success alongside co-artist and global pop icon Jason Derulo.

Nora Fatehi: The Global Phenomenon Continues

This latest achievement adds to Nora’s growing legacy as one of the most recognizable South Asian entertainers on the world stage. From electrifying dance floors to topping international charts, she’s become a symbol of cultural crossover in mainstream music. With talks underway for a new musical collaboration with Theron Billie Thomas—known for APT performed by Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé—Nora’s next big sonic moment might just be around the corner.

Beyond the music, Nora recently won hearts with her moving performance in Be Happy, showcasing a new emotional depth as an actress. She’s also gearing up for the horror-comedy Kanchana 4, as well as Netflix’s upcoming drama The Royals.

