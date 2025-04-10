Earlier in the month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kartik Aaryan will be leading a creature comedy to be produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain. We also informed that the actor had replaced Akshay Kumar in the film, and the project was all set to start in the second half of 2025. And now, there's more scoop to this film. According to reliable sources, Kartik Aaryan is all set to start shooting for his creature comedy directed by Mrighdeep Lamba from September 2025.

Kartik Aaryan, Mahaveer Jain, and Karan Johar’s next titled Naagzilla; all set to begin in September

A source informed Bollywood Hungama exclusively, "The film is titled Naagzilla, which is a take-off from the cult Hollywood blockbuster, Godzilla. The film is a spoof with a lot of humour, and the title is in sync with the world of the story-telling. The title indicates a fun ride, and the script is among the funniest written in recent times."

We hear that the team was contemplating on multiple titles ranging from Icchadhari Naagin, to Naagvilla, but finally zeroed down on Nagzilla. "Everyone is supremely excited for Nagzilla, and the prep work has already begun. It's a one of its kind snake comedy, with the core conflict revolving around Kartik Aaryan taking on the snake. The tale has an element of adventure too."

An official announcement of Nagzilla will be made shortly with a poster as the team has already done a photoshoot.

