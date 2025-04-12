comscore
Last Updated 12.04.2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Aamir Khan shoots special song with Genelia Deshmukh for Sitaare Zameen Par

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan shoots special song with Genelia Deshmukh for Sitaare Zameen Par

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan shoots special song with Genelia Deshmukh for Sitaare Zameen Par

The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but a special song featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh was recently filmed in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Three years after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir Khan is gearing up for his return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly slated for a theatrical release by the end of May 2025. The film is directed by RS Prasanna, best known for helming Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). Touted as a “spiritual successor” to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), this new project shifts the focus from childhood learning disabilities to a group of adult men with intellectual disabilities who discover their self-worth and direction in life through the transformative power of sports.

While the makers have deliberately kept the plot and character details under tight wraps, a report by Mid-Day has revealed that a special song sequence was recently filmed in Marol, Mumbai. The song features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh, who is believed to play a pivotal role in the film. The nature of the song and the context within the story are still unknown, but its inclusion suggests a blend of emotional depth and vibrant storytelling, in line with the tone of the earlier film.

During a five-day shoot, director RS Prasanna and choreographer Vijay Ganguly brought the song to life. A source from the set shared, “It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie’s central themes.”

Post-production work on Sitaare Zameen Par, which also features Darsheel Safary, is almost finished. According to a source, Aamir Khan is planning to launch the promotional campaign in early May. “The film’s subject is very close to Aamir. He is keen to build early awareness around the movie, and position it thoughtfully,” the source shared.

Also Read : Sunny Deol opens up on Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan; says “It’s definitely coming”

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

