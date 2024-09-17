Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut in June 2000 with Refugee, directed by JP Dutta, and has since become one of the leading female stars in Hindi cinema. From her early roles to her recent hit Crew in March 2024, Kareena has consistently pushed boundaries and chosen diverse roles. Now, in her 25th year in the industry, she has signed what is being touted as one of the biggest feature films in Indian cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan signs ‘one of India’s biggest films’ for her 25th year in Bollywood: Report

Kareena Kapoor Signs a Groundbreaking Project

According to a report by PinkVilla, Kareena has been offered several high-profile Pan-India films over the last nine months. She has now committed to a project that is expected to be one of the most significant films in the coming two years. A source close to the development shared, "It’s a role she has never done before, and the director is one of the most celebrated and bankable names in Indian cinema. She gave an immediate nod to the film and is thrilled to take on a new challenge in her 25th year."

A Bold New Role for Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress was reportedly captivated by the world created by the director and couldn’t resist signing on. “Usually, she takes her time before agreeing to a film, but this one was an instant yes after the narration. She was blown away by the vision of the director and is excited to explore new dynamics with this character,” added the source.

The film will begin production in January 2025, with extensive shoots planned in India and abroad, leading to a release in 2026. Kareena has reportedly cleared her schedule for the entire year to fully commit to the project. “It’s a new world and a fresh challenge for her silver jubilee year,” the source concluded.

What’s Next for Kareena Kapoor Before the Magnum Opus?

Before filming begins on this mega-budget Pan India project, Kareena Kapoor is set to shoot an untitled film with Meghna Gulzar, produced by Junglee Pictures. In this film, Kareena will portray a police officer, and the shooting is expected to start in November 2024.

