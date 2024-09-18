The highly anticipated concert of Diljit Dosanjh, scheduled for October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, has met with controversy after a Delhi-based law student filed a legal notice against the organizers. The student, Riddhima Kapoor, accused the organizers of the Dil-Luminati Tour of violating consumer rights and engaging in unfair trade practices during the ticket sales process.

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Ticket Controversy: Delhi-based law student files legal notice against organizers claiming scalping and malpractice

Kapoor claimed that despite being a registered HDFC Credit Card holder, she was unable to secure a ticket for the concert. She alleged that the organizers had announced the opening of the booking window for September 12 at 1 PM, but the tickets went on sale at 12:59 PM, leaving many fans empty-handed.

The legal notice alleged that the sudden unavailability of tickets was a result of manipulation and scalping practices by the organizers. Kapoor asserted that the organizers were artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

“This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith,” the Free Press Journal quoted the notice.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have issued a warning against fraudulent ticket sales for the concert. The police shared a video on social media, urging people to be alert and avoid falling victim to online scams. "Be cautious about online fraud and protect yourself," the police caption read.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is set to kick off in Delhi and will then travel to other cities across India, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The Delhi concert offered two ticket categories: Fan Pit, priced at Rs. 19,999, and Gold (Phase 3), priced at Rs. 12,999.

