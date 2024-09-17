Yesterday, PVR Inox announced that a film festival to celebrate 25 years of superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan will be held in their properties in various cities. It got the fans excited and also made them wonder which films from Kareena’s illustrious filmography would be shown as part of this film festival. Today, PVR Inox finally unveiled the list of the 5 movies that will be a part of the line-up.

BREAKING: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Asoka to get a re-release courtesy Kareena Kapoor Film Festival at PVR Inox

In a pleasant development, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) has made it to the list. The film is remembered for various reasons, including Kareena’s flawless performance as Poo. It was also a film that enhanced her popularity.

There has been a huge demand for this film’s re-release. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s director Karan Johar had said during the trailer launch of Bad Newz earlier this year that he plans to release his classic film when it completes 25 years in December 2024. But thanks to Kareena, the re-release of the film is happening sooner than expected. Besides Kareena, it also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan.

SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the same year, were also seen in the period drama Asoka. The film underperformed at the box office but continues to be remembered for its hit songs and the chemistry between the two actors. Recently, the ‘Asoka makeup trend’ picked up big time on TikTok and Instagram where girls across the world decked up as Kareena in the film. This added to the film’s appeal.

Kareena’s evergreen film Jab We Met (2007) also will see a re-release. The other two films on the list are Chameli (2004) and Omkara (2006). Both these movies were quite acclaimed and featured bravura performances by the actress.

This week-long film festival will run over 30 cinemas in 15 cities from September 20, 2024, to September 27, 2024. Tomorrow, on September 18, Kareena will attend a press conference at PVR Lido, Mumbai to talk about this film festival. Interestingly, this celebration coincides with the release of her latest film, The Buckingham Murders.

