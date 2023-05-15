comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS that she’s a part of Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: “In the film, I will be seen in a romantic relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS that she’s a part of Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: “In the film, I will be seen in a romantic relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi”

By Fenil Seta -

Kalki Koechlin came into the limelight with Dev D (2009). Ever since, she has carved a niche for herself through her performances in films like That Girl In Yellow Boots (2011), Shaitan (2011), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Shanghai (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Margarita With A Straw (2015), A Death In The Gunj (2017), Gully Boy (2019) etc. She has been missing from the limelight for a while. But she’s expected to be back in a few projects this year.

Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS that she’s a part of Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: “In the film, I will be seen in a romantic relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi”

Interestingly, it has now come to light that Kalki Koechlin is a part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Until now, it was only known that Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav feature in the film. Kalki in a recent interview with Bombay Times revealed that in this film, she will be seen “in a romantic relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi.” Interestingly, Kalki also featured in Siddhant’s debut film Gully Boy, though both were not romantically paired in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. It is presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby and produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. While not much is known about the film’s plot, it is said that it revolves around social media. It is expected to release this year in cinemas.

In the Bombay Times interview, Kalki Koechlin revealed that she has reduced her workload since the birth of her daughter Sappho. She added, “I don’t want to be as busy as I used to be. I want to strike a healthy work-life balance.” She also added that her other forthcoming film is Goldfish with Deepti Naval. It premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival last year in which Kalki played the role of Anamika, a half-Indian half-English woman, who returns home to the UK to deal with her mother’s dementia.

