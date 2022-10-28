comscore

Kalki Koechlin talks about discrimination over complexion in the industry; says, ‘I feel quite frustrated’

Bollywood News

Kalki Koechlin will be next seen in Goldfish, a film about veteran actor Deepti Naval’s daughter.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While many actresses are trying to break stereotypes including an obsession with skin colour, mainstream Indian cinema seems to be focused a lot on fair skin. After Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin has also broken her silence on the same. Known for her roles in films like Dev.D, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Gully Boy and more, Kalki revealed how colourism is still prevalent in the film industry.

Kalki Koechlin talks about discrimination over complexion in the industry; says, 'I feel quite frustrated'

Kalki Koechlin talks about discrimination over complexion in the industry; says, ‘I feel quite frustrated’

A Hindustan Times report quoted Kalki Koechlin talking about her first-hand experience of being typecast in the rich girl image, despite her varied roles. Koechlin says, “I have had a director say to me, ‘I think you will completely ace this role because you play a psychotic in it’. That’s the kind of perception people have of me, and I feel quite frustrated. Obviously, because of the colour of my skin, I can only play these upper-class characters.”

Adding further on the same, Koechlin said, “I know of an actor with a dusky complexion who is always given the role of a maid. That frustrates her. Everyone has been put into boxes. I am waiting for the right role to come my way so that I can challenge myself.” She also shed some light on her upcoming film, titled Goldfish, in which she plays veteran actor Deepti Naval’s daughter, who is suffering from dementia.

While admitting that roles like these allow her freedom to experiment, she mentioned, “You have to pick your battles. I don’t do it every time. If it was an unknown director, I wouldn’t have probably. I had seen his first film, so I was in good hands. As an actor, you are greedy for these type of roles where you get to dissect characters, go deep into the role. When you have one, you jump on it”.

Also Read: 11 Bollywood actors who portrayed LGBTQ characters on the silverscreen

