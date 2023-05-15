After Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with the renowned director from the South industry, Atlee Kumar.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to collaborate with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani for an upcoming action entertainer. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the summer of 2024. This will be the first time that the trio will be working together.

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then the yet-untitled actioner will go on floors by the end of July or early August. The report quoted a source, speaking on the details of the upcoming project. The source said, “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by Early August.”

The report further added, “It’s a proper commercial entertainer and at present in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big-scale action experience for the audience.” In addition, the team is currently focused on getting the entire technical crew on board, in addition to the cast ensemble.

While stating that the female lead and antagonist will be locked by June, the source continued, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and larger than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe.”

While other details of the upcoming action entertainer are yet to be disclosed, the report stated that the film will be produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Coming to the professional front, Atlee is currently gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a bunch of projects in his kitty including his OTT debut series, Citadel India.

