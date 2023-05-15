On Sunday night, The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen shared health updates after the news of their accident circulated on the internet.

Adah Sharma, the Bollywood actress known for her role in the recently released film The Kerala Story, reportedly met with an accident. This incident occurred amid reports of death threats that the actress had received. Adah took to social media to share an update on her health and assured her fans that she was doing fine.

‘I’m fine,” says The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma; assures fans of her well-being after accident

On Sunday night, Adah tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern.”

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

After this, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen also shared an update on his verified Twitter handle, which read, “Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light.”

Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/YYhopxA2Zr — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, Sen had expressed his regrets over not being able to travel to Karimnagar for a youth gathering where he was supposed to discuss his film. In his tweet, Sen mentioned that the reason for the cancellation was due to an unforeseen health emergency. He also apologised to the people of Karimnagar and urged them to continue supporting the film.

Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra pic.twitter.com/LUr2UtQWfj — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 14, 2023

Speaking of the film, besides Adah, it also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around a group of women hailing from Kerala who undergo a conversion to Islam and subsequently join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Produced by Vipul Shah, the film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

